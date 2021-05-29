What was behind the actions of the former president on January 6? He organized and inspired an insurrection, with the purpose of keeping himself in office. If he had succeeded, what would have been the outcome? The Constitution would have been overthrown, and our democracy replaced with an autocracy.
The former president is still hoping to achieve this outcome. He expects to accomplish this through maintaining majority rule in the Republican Party.
If he can win majorities in both Houses of Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024, his mission will be accomplished and in short order the Constitution will be changed and our democracy replaced with one-man rule and the rule of law discarded. Where are the adults in the Republican Party?
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island