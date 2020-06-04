At first I was astonished when Trump made it to the White House. Then came the gamut of reactions to this presidency.
I have felt disbelief, outrage, astonishment, amusement at the ineptitude, the lies, the dangerous decisions. I have been terrified at times. I am embarrassed that we are a laughing stock in the world and that he has insulted our allies and aligned himself with dictators.
I cannot believe that he has gotten away with the lying, the name-calling, the denial of scientific fact. I thought that with the delay of response to the pandemic which caused tens of thousands of preventable deaths, Americans who have fallen for his selfish agenda would finally see him for the con man that he is.
And then I see him hiding from peaceful protests in cowardice. And then I see Americans tear-gassed so that he can have quiet while he holds a sacred Bible for a photo op. Blasphemy. Cowardice. And now I weep. And now I weep.
Carol Johnson
St. Simons Island