Trumps’ attempt to stifle free speech by using an executive order against Twitter, Facebook and other privately owned businesses, smacks of the Nixonian enemies list. News outlets, such as CNN, and social networks, such as Twitter, must be protected from the kind of venom the President is using to attack his critics.

America has long struggled to avoid the hegemony of McCarthyism, and that struggle is now to confront the “get even” mentality of our President. Worse yet, he is not even doing the job for which he was elected.

Edward Berger

St. Simons Island

At Wellman Family Healthcare, patients know they’ll receive comprehensive wellness care for the entire family. The primary focus is on chiropractic care, but specialized treatment is offered for several other conditions including knee pain, neuropathy, weight loss and massage therapy.

Michael Kaufman, owner of three buildings in Brunswick where business professionals rent office space, doesn’t mind losing tenants if it’s for the right reason.