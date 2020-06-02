Trumps’ attempt to stifle free speech by using an executive order against Twitter, Facebook and other privately owned businesses, smacks of the Nixonian enemies list. News outlets, such as CNN, and social networks, such as Twitter, must be protected from the kind of venom the President is using to attack his critics.
America has long struggled to avoid the hegemony of McCarthyism, and that struggle is now to confront the “get even” mentality of our President. Worse yet, he is not even doing the job for which he was elected.
Edward Berger
St. Simons Island