Donald Trump criticized President Obama when he played golf at the time two ebola cases existed in the country.
Currently with over 13 million who have contacted COVID-19, over 2,000 daily dying from the virus and nearly 90,000 thousand hospitalized with the disease, where is he, playing golf.
Soon he will be coming to Georgia to campaign for our two senators, while claiming he did not lose the election. He is coming to campaign in a state where he calls our secretary of state an enemy of the people.
He continues to claim the election is rampant with fraud in our state. What does that say about the women and men who are poll workers and ballot counters? He demanded a third canvass of the recent election where he lost the election for a second term. His hypocrisy is beyond comprehension, as is his challenge to sane thinking.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island