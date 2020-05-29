Taps, as played by Willie Hammett for years from the steps of the Casio on St. Simons Island on Memorial Day, was not played this year.
Willie died on Sunday after falling ill a year prior. Willie is best known as a former director of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, as well as its principal trumpet. He is known by his fellow musicians as one of the best Dixieland horn players this side of New Orleans. As a band leader and side man at the Cloister for over 20 years, his music will continued to be remembered.
Willie’s trumpet is silent here, Gabriel now has a competitor.
John Williams
St. Simons Island