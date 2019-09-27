One thing the readers of The News can be assured is that the two oracles of St. Simons Island, Tony Baker and his fellow anti-Trump cheerleader Jerry Dagen, will meet all deadlines for their allotted letter every 15 days. More reliable than the diurnal system of keeping time.
Their senatorial utterances and higher plain of clarity always focuses on thrashing a sitting president whose only crime was to batter crooked Hillary Clinton. Beautiful for me to see the queen in waiting sent packing. So much hurt.
I do believe that a fissure has opened in their brain which compels them to give their stinging insight and perversely pithy utterances — geyser like — from their fountain head of wisdom to destroy number 45 for his romancing rich women and hoodwinking church congregations.
I can only say that no matter what our great president’s reason for touching base with the Ukrainian president about daffy Joe Biden, I say bully bully. Joe Biden’s son gets rich using Papa’s clout, and Dagen and Baker join the chorus of Democrat/Communists occupying space in Washington in blaming Trump. They forget that Trump is the chief law enforcement officer and our leader whether they like it or not. I believe he has the authority to drain the swamp as he chooses. The great thing here is even with their super abundance of wisdom and ability to pit rhubarb against fact and tonsorial art, they better get ready for four more years of pain. Long live Donald J. Trump.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island