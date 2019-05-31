The Trump presidency is a presidency built on lies.
Memorial Day is a day to honor our troops, but it was just another day for Trump to lie to Americans. We shouldn’t be too surprised, but you would think even Trump would be a little more careful on Memorial Day. Trump lied about a program to help veterans, trying to take credit for a program that started during President Obama’s term.
Lying has become the norm for Trump, but it should not be accepted as normal by Americans. Like the lie Trump told about giving our troops the biggest pay increase ever, not true. Will it be found that he lied about not wanting to see the navy ship USS John McCain? It seems Trump just can’t stop lying.
He has set an unprecedented record, a record of lies that is well documented. Trump has told over 10,000 lies and counting. I hope Americans that voted for him in 2016 will give a second thought about voting for him again. Voters also need to have second thoughts about voting for republicans who stand by while Trump lies, and do nothing.
It is time for people to get more involved, or at least vote, and hold their elected officials accountable. It may also be time for impeachment hearings, made necessary by a stonewalling president, constantly lying about the Mueller Report and obstructing investigations, who simultaneously claims he did nothing wrong.
Time for Americans to stand up for our democracy.
Jerry Dagen
St. Simons Island