I recently read that Trump was elected president, in spite of all his flaws, not because of “economic unrest”, but because of “racial unrest.” Something to consider.

Nobody ever wants to admit that they have racist thoughts, but many among us do. While few would admit it, many people reading this didn’t like seeing a black couple raising their two black kids in the White House.

But now, after electing the most “white” person on the planet, they are recognizing something even more disconcerting: Control of the country by white people is on a steady decline.

White folks are in the minority in many of our cities and the trend is spreading.

As a consequence, more and more people of color are attaining higher political, economic, and social status. To many, this is a big problem.

In 2016, Trump cleverly identified this angst among white America. It’s why he falsely referred to immigrants of color as the source of our woes.

And it’s why he just labeled as unpatriotic four congresswomen, all of color, because they disagree with his policies.

And with church attendance on the decline, Trump is using similar tactics to rile people up about “religious freedom,” when the real issue is simply to keep Church and State separate, as our founders intended.

In 1935, Upton Sinclair wrote: “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross”. Something else to think about.

Bob Thigpen

St. Simons Island

