We are lucky that we have President Trump and Vice-President Pence to manage the coronavirus crisis. They acted early and decisively, sought advise from experts and kept the public informed daily. Because the public trusts Trump and Pence, and followed their advice, the impact of the virus was lessened and the reopening of our economy is planned.
Self-serving Democrats are deliberately trying to prevent the reopening of the economy hoping it will hurt Trump’s reelection chances. For purely political reasons, Democrats are callously ignoring the hardships, and in many cases , tragic circumstances American families are enduring. If stores and businesses aren’t up and running soon, we could have a serious recession, possibly even a depression; one that would affect a population much larger than in 1929.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick