It is becoming more and more apparent to Americans that the “stable genius”, as he refers to himself, fail to see his brilliance.
His loyal supporters also may be becoming aware that he has peculiar ways of saying things. On July 4 this past year, during a speech, he stated George Washington was able to defeat the British in our war for independence because he had a superior Air Force. This was blamed on a teleprompter malfunction. How many of his backers would have made the same error?I didn’t major in history, but I can assure you I would not have stated such an obvious error, regardless of what was on the teleprompter.
Now, considering what he thought might be worthy of investigating as a possible cure for the coronavirus recently, it might be time for those who love and care about Trump to have some type of intervention. Most folks understand injecting disinfectants into your body would be lethal! Most recently the leader of our National effort said we don’t need a vaccine, because the Coronavirus will soon go away, while recommending we take hydroxychloroquine. Some believe this could kill certain old timers.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island