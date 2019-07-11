In response to Terry Dickson’s column “July 4th for us, not about us,”President Trump is not the only President to have a parade of military personnel and weaponry.

What would such a display look like?

Military parades outside of holidays such as Veterans Day, the Fourth of July or Memorial Day aren’t typical in this country in recent decades, but there is a history of them.

Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Martin Van Buren and James Polk all reviewed military parades on America’s independence day.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and George H. W. Bush had military parades for their inaugural.

Peyton Lingle

Townsend

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.