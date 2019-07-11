In response to Terry Dickson’s column “July 4th for us, not about us,”President Trump is not the only President to have a parade of military personnel and weaponry.
What would such a display look like?
Military parades outside of holidays such as Veterans Day, the Fourth of July or Memorial Day aren’t typical in this country in recent decades, but there is a history of them.
Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Martin Van Buren and James Polk all reviewed military parades on America’s independence day.
Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and George H. W. Bush had military parades for their inaugural.
Peyton Lingle
Townsend