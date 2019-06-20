The President does not believe his pollsters. What does he do? He fires them and will replace them.
What does he do if a foreign country has information for his campaign? He will listen and may or may not report this information to the FBI regardless of the law that states such contacts are to be reported.
We have heard him say our election results can be questioned. I am confident he and his supporters will begin to discuss the unreliability of the electoral process as we move into the 2020 campaign.
There are those who have stated already that Trump will not leave office if the voters turn against him. He will have by then prepared all of us to understand our election system is corrupt. There is little or no objection from elected Republicans who understand these claims by the president are ridiculous.
This line of logic will have been well discussed on the media under his influence. The media, like our local 1440 AM and 98 AM, and FOX News and Christian television/radio, these media sources have for years bought into and broadcast Trump’s lies. It will be too late for these sources to turn to the truth. Consequently, there will be a great number of citizens prepared to support whatever Trump decides.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island