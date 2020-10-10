Rich Salo’s Oct. 6 letter wants President Trump to protect his “way of life,” no matter how many other lives are put at risk. He’s content with his gas prices, his food supply, his taxes, his stock market and his job.
I don’t lie. I don’t cheat. I don’t steal. I will not support any elected person who does. Trump’s blatant lying, his obnoxious bullying is wrong. Anyone who thinks statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C., eliminating the filibuster or increasing Supreme Court seats are the biggest problems facing this nation isn’t paying attention.
The cost of transitioning from fossil fuels will be nothing compared to the social and economic consequences to future generations if we continue to ignore the health of our planet today. We should strive to support the best moral leadership available. Mr. Trump is not it.
Jan Yoder
Brunswick