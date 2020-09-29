I do not hate Trump. I feel sorry for him. He is in way over his head. His obvious inability to, with the best resources in the world, figure out and manage a plan to contain COVID-19, is frightening.
Now we know he knew how deadly the virus was. Trump had other reasons for keeping us in the dark as over 200,000 Americans were killed. He inherited an economy that was adding 2 million jobs a month, with unemployment at near 4%. Now unemployment is over 9% and 30 million are collecting unemployed. The stock market is soaring as the economy is tanking. How are we to trust him when he claims he can manage to bring back the economy he inherited?
There is limited rioting, but great social unrest exists as a result of inappropriate treatment by police of American citizens of color. Trump’s solution is to create hatred and fear in the minds of white citizens, while ignoring the anxiety of citizens of color.
Compared to other advanced cultures in the world, the Trump Administration’s management of the pandemic crisis is poorer than most undeveloped countries. Currently the U.S. has 4% of the world’s population and better than 20% of the world’s deaths.
At one time most Americans agreed that “the buck stops here.” Trump gives himself an A for this performance, while asking us to give him a pass and elect him again as our chief executive. What’s your opinion of his performance? Where does the buck stop?
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island