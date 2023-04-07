Another vile and vindictive abuse of power by the privileged ephor class. A lame indictment by the Manhattan district attorney to get 45 — bought and paid for by a demented billionaire and Nazi collaborator during World War II. The “victim” in the alleged crime denied the event ever occurred and if it had, which it did not, the statute of limitations has run on the alleged matter. Prior prosecutors presented with the allegation also declined prosecution and even the FEC, who investigated the allegation, stated no crime occurred.
And yet, some want to beat a dead horse back to life. Robert Lundlum couldn’t write such suspenseful stuff. Thank you Democratic Party and your co-conspirators, the RINOs, who have just guaranteed the 45th POTUS his re-election in 2024. These politicians’ complete disdain for the Constitution, rule of law and the American people will come back to haunt them. They cannot turn back the inevitable, for the destruction of such evil is ordained. Y’all can run but you can’t hide. Your time of greed and corruption is about to run out. The American people will see to that, as it is their nature to show empathy and support the underdog. It’s the American way.