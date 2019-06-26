Why do you keep believing this guy? The old saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,” really resonates now.
While the majority wasn’t fooled in 2016, I can see how some of you wanted to believe Trump when he promised: “I will build this big, beautiful wall along our southern border, and taxpayers won’t have to spend a dime!” “I will give you ‘beautiful’ health care, for less money, than this ‘disastrous’ Obamacare!” (Reminder: For the first 2 years of his presidency, the Republicans controlled the White House and both houses of congress, and this “master negotiator” couldn’t close the deal with his own party.) “I will get us out of this ‘stupid’ Iran deal!” (Well, he did. And Iran just shot down a $120,000,000 U.S. drone and announced that they’re re-starting their nuclear program.) “I will bring back coal industry jobs!” Oh?
Now, Trump has launched his 2020 campaign, railing against Hillary (Does he think that he’s still running against her?), claiming that the “Wall” is being built (it’s not); that he’ll be providing a replacement to Obamacare. (Really? He’s had over two years. Where is it?) He’ll keep Iran from making nukes (Huh?). And I hope that our friends in coal country aren’t holding their black lung-diseased breath.
It’s time to fess up. The “Dealer-in Chief” is a joke. He needs to go home.
Bob Thigpen
St. Simons Island