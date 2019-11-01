Mr. Fischer’s recent letter stated he couldn’t understand, even after studying history and politics for 40+ years, why Trump enjoys solid support, especially, according to him, since Trump has not delivered on his campaign promises. I would think a student as astute as Mr. Fischer would know that Trump’s many accomplishments and campaign promises fulfilled are solid facts. Perhaps he and Tony Baker could grab some coffee and expound on politics and whatnot and promise to provide an unredacted transcript of the conversation for our enjoyment.
After eight radical years of Obama and the prospect of more with Hillary, Americans were absolutely terrified. Donald Trump offered a change, and as it turns out, a hell of a change. What we got was a bulldog, not a poodle. He bites back and doubles down. He has exposed a totally corrupt and biased media and deep state establishment, both with irrational hatred for Trump and those who elected him. The Russia collusion hoax and the current Ukraine nothing burger are corrupt attempts to impeach a duly elected President.
Trump has the support of millions of Americans because they know he’s real and gets things done, in spite of his faults and cringe-worthy tweets. In 1835 Alexis de Tocqueville said, “A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.” There’s a voice from the past for you Mr. Fischer.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick