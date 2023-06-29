There’s no response to the June 17 “real tragedy” letter that would make any difference to the ones who keep spewing out that garbage.
When we were finally able to see the videos of Jan. 6 that were withheld from the public, they told a different story. The protection of the unborn was on President Trump’s heart from the beginning. Those opposing were content with murdering the baby even after delivery. Enough said. Ministers that often visited President Trump in the White House went to pray and lay hands on him. He has been working behind the scenes protecting children from pedophiles and human traffickers. You don’t hear anything from the bought-and-paid-for media about the Russian collusion hoax being proved a hoax after all these years. Mandating that males be allowed in the showers with school-age girls is sick.