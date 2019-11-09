Carl Phillip Gottfried von Clausewitz, a Prussian General from yesterday, stressed that military plans often went unaccomplished due to friction of the warring opposition. In today’s world, this theory applies to American politics as well.
This friction is easily seen as the country’s traitors who would rather see the country sink than Trump make any accomplishment. Traitors — yes what else would you call those who will not lift a finger to stop the massive invasions and occupations of our country from the southern border and from those who fly in from every corner of the world and have no intention of honoring the visas mandating their return — an even graver threat.
We now have the greatest president of my lifetime and one who continues his fight for us with both arms tied behind his back — but is slowed/stopped by this Socialist/Communist Clausewitzian friction — the opposition party.
Trump should win the 2020 election by a landslide, but as we saw in the Kentucky’s governor’s race, nothing is guaranteed. Just too many takers who want all want free stuff as promised by all the Dem presidential wannabes. Too many pseudo intellectuals, and sadly just too many who just hate their country unless like Michelle Obama love it when Barack is elected its president.
Make no mistake, the bean counters for the party of Pelosi and Chucky Schumer have an accurate count. In an America of the past, President Trump would definitely win in a landslide. But sadly, that America has left the building. Too bad.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island