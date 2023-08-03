The Republican Party — I’m embarrassed to admit I once was a member of it — has become a collection of hypocrites. How can I make such a statement? Have you listened to the reports about Hunter Biden while there is a complete lack of comments about Ivanka Kushner and Jared Kushner who both served as senior advisers to former President Trump from 2017 to 2021? While being advisers to Trump, Ivanka was awarded a special and exclusive right to trademark China products and services. At the same time, Jared was developing relationships with the the Saudis and other Arab nations that resulted in his receiving investments of three billion dollars.

Joseph Grimes

