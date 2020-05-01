The World Health Organization was established in 1948 and has its headquarters in Geneva Switzerland — home of many $1,000 nightly hotel rooms. Before the virus descended on us, the taxpayers footed $400 million (of course we are top contributor) to WHO’s annual budget where almost $200 million is spent on its travel needs. Its director is non-medical Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia.
The good doctor has been caught lying to cover China’s back as he “explains” the worldwide coronavirus disaster, which is destroying not only our health but our economy and way of life. Take for instance his assertions that the virus cannot be spread in the way we see it can, that stewed bats was the cause and on and on. Now when our great president turns off the money spigot to WHO, he squeals racism. But for me, been there and done that many times — racism now has no meaning.
Thank God for President Trump and our governor for going against squeals and advice from the likes of “Governor” Abrams and opening our lives again. If she had been governor, we would be looking at 2050.
“In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join for then it costs nothing to be a patriot” said Mark Twain. Let us all hope and pray for good results from our efforts to squelch this travesty/disaster that should never have been.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island