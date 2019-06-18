I was driving home across the causeway on Friday evening. One pickup to the side of me was spewing construction size plastic bags on to the road.
Two weeks ago a pickup truck spewed six concrete bags out of the back with the bags going into the marsh. This scenario has happened many times over the years that I have lived here.
We live in an ecologically fragile area. The negative impact of plastics in the ocean and our marshes to sea life is well documented, I strongly suggested that the powers that be place some signage on the causeway that trucks must batten down the debris in the back of their vehicles.
I would further suggest that when a police officer sees debris flying out of the rear of a truck, the driver is either issued a warning or a ticket.
Sincere dedication to the ecological protection of our precious coast needs to be enforced.
Martha Dismer
Brunswick