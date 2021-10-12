I believe all Glynn County residents will agree our trees are one of our most loved and well known area features. Our trees are not only beautiful beyond description but are so critically important to Glynn County’s entire ecological environment.
Can you imagine what our county would look like without the trees or without half of the trees or without just some of these wonderful old giants?
In the past there has been a Glynn County Tree Board. This board exists through appointment by the Glynn County Commissioners.
At present, there is no tree board because no appointments have been made. I do not know the history of the tree board, how effective it was or why it does not exist at present.
I believe this entity is needed and needed now. We need a formal body that has the express charter of protecting our trees and can guide the best possible planning to ensure that our trees continue to be one of the most beautiful and important features of our county.
My hope is that the commissioners will prioritize this issue and make the appointments quickly. And, by the way, I would hope that the appointments would be of residents and other experts that can accurately represent our entire population in a nonpolitical, unbiased way.
Let’s all join together to urge the commissioners to take action.
Sheryl Pavlinac
St. Simons Island