One week ago yesterday, my husband’s friend tested positive for COVID. By the time the results came back (What happened to rapid testing? Guess it went the way of antibody tests), he had a 105-degree temperature. He was offered no treatment except for a few suggestions I could offer his wife to bolster his immune system, reduce inflammation and prevent blood clots.
He was not offered monoclonal antibodies or ivermectin. Just sent home with a dangerously high fever. This is a man who nearly died in a car accident a few short years ago now being left to fend for himself and to hope he would be able to continue to breathe. He is still in bed.
You see, folks, the doomsday COVID rhetoric (get vaccinated or die) pushed by our public health care officials and their supplicants in the health care industry isn’t matching with the actual non-urgency of care (not) provided by doctors or hospitals.
Telling us for well over a year that COVID is so dangerous that we need to stay home, wear masks and get a vaccine that has already caused more deaths than all other vaccines combined, but also not serious enough to provide safe and highly effective early treatment is unequivocal BS.
The two entities in our communities who have the most power to stop this madness — health care professionals and journalists — have chosen instead to take the easy way out.
I hope you are looking forward to years of wondering why you couldn’t bring yourselves to act more courageously.
Emily Holcomb
Crescent