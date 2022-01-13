Years ago, my secretary, who is White, asked if she could accompany me to a speech at the Ritz Theatre. After three recent experiences I understand why she asked.
At the grand opening of Hotel Simone, and the two most recent at a New Year’s Eve dinner, I was approached by persons — some who had known me for years, others introducing themselves — and asked why I was there.
The assumption seemed to be I had come as the guest of someone else, usually the evening’s featured entertainer, and was not entitled to attend as they had done, as a paying guest.
It didn’t just happen once. By the time I was asked virtually the same question the third time in 2020 I was so stunned and hurt that I left the event. At last week’s event a client, unaware of what happened, rescued me, embracing me, introducing me to her friends. Only then did my questioner realize how hurtful she had been and apologized.
I understand now that my secretary did not believe she would be welcome at an event where she would have been a minority. She was wrong. She was greeted and treated with respect. I don’t understand why I wasn’t treated the same. Greet me, introduce yourself, inquire if am enjoying the music or having a good time. You might discover that I am a hardworking, law-abiding citizen.
I am not blind to racism, but I choose to greet you where I meet you. Perhaps you could do the same for me.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick