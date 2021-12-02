In the May meeting of the county commissioners, I gave a presentation addressing traffic on St. Simons.
No steps have been taken to address the problem.
I am a 47-year resident of St. Simons. A brief history of myself is I graduated from Georgia Tech obtaining a degree in civil engineering. Transportation engineering is a part of civil engineering so I have some credentials concerning traffic.
I moved here permanently in 1974. In 1977, I became a registered professional engineer.
I have seen St. Simons grow from a few thousand people to what it is today — 16,000 permanent residents and 25,000 to 30,000 temporary residents.
Traffic has become almost unbearable on Frederica Road.
A current traffic study was recently done. This study has shown that Frederica north of Sea Island Road has 17,200 cars per day.
The state of Georgia DOT says a road should be four lanes somewhere around 15,000-plus cars per day. We are exceeding that now and Frederica Road will have to be four-laned soon. This will require cutting down a lot of trees. In the last six months, traffic has increased by 1,800 cars per day.
I see three alternatives:
• Four-lane Frederica Road cutting down trees and removing buildings in the way. This is the worst alternative.
• Add a second causeway. This would cost near $1 billion and have a tremendous number of environmental problems.
• Place a temporary moratorium on issuing new building permits while the problem is studied.
Phillip Allen
St. Simons Island