I read with interest an article regarding future traffic plans, looking into 2045. Since I am already 70 years old I don’t imagine I’ll still be walking on this earth come that year.
I sat for an hour on the causeway Friday night because of a traffic accident that happened around three that afternoon. I got home at 6:30 after delaying my trip home until 5:19.
It’s very plain to me that waiting until 2045 for perhaps another causeway with the unbridled building allowed here is pure insanity. Put the toll back up, it will help subsidize the cost of building what is currently necessary, another causeway for the folks who live here.
As an aside, with a murder taking place on St. Simons on Saturday night, maybe, just maybe a toll will discourage the undesirables from coming here.
Lesley Gonzalez
St. Simons Island