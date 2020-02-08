I am writing in response to the town hall meeting Wednesday night held by several commissioners and county staff. The presentation gave me some insights into the many things our county staff and commissioners are juggling.
Now, my focus is on the pickleball community and the controversy surrounding building courts for this ever-growing sport. Many of the rumors about the build were put to rest.
This process has been in the making for over six years. There have been several meetings, and I was surprised to see neighbors of Mallery Park and others to have such a strong opinion on the subject.
First and foremost, to the neighbor who implied that one of the commissioners might lean toward a pickleball build because his wife plays. Wow, totally inappropriate in a public forum. Fact is many of us don’t play at Mallery anymore because it is too crowded. There are private venues available to us, and we choose these instead. I applaud the county for paying attention to the changing times and responding to the many taxpayers who want a pickleball courts built. This sport is going nowhere but up. As a neighbor to the park, what made you ever think it would be quiet when happy noises of people laughing, parents cheering, and children playing is the base of a thriving community?
Catherine Foley
St. Simons Island