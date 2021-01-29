Since the inception of this proposal, now under review by the Coastal Resources Division of DNR, Spaceport Camden has been rife with unsubstantiated claims and an absence of credible analysis.
Although the project was revised by switching to proposed use of smaller rockets, the Draft Environmental Impact Statement [DEIS] fails to evaluate an actual accident’s impacts on Georgia’s coast — for a rocket of any size.
Furthermore:
• Inexplicably, federal authorities allowed human-hazard risks to be used as a substitute for independently evaluating environmental risk.
• Only debris large enough to cause a human casualty is accounted for. All smaller fragments are completely excluded from the “debris-fragment list.”
• Some of these fragments could cause fires or other costly damage to property and natural resources. But 100% of debris, whether accounted for or not, will land on Georgia’s coast.
• Even if the rocket explodes on the landing-pad, 74% of the immediate Hazard Zone area is designated as “State waters.”
• Perhaps most preposterous, all hazard risks are evaluated using a hypothetical rocket that doesn’t even exist. The smallest U.S. rocket under development (not yet operational) is 147% larger than Camden’s imaginary “Key Assumptions” rocket.
• All analysis shown in the latest documents is virtually unchanged from the original DEIS for a rocket 77 times larger.
• Moreover, small rockets fail 19 times more frequently than the rocket analyzed in the DEIS.
Approval of Spaceport Camden at this time would be absurdly irresponsible. Without more facts and accountable assessment, lives, property, and natural resources will be unjustifiably endangered.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast