Please respect the speed limit on the causeway. I beg you.
I grew up on St. Simons. I used to drive to and from Glynn Academy in high school. I remember the “mad dash” after school to get across the causeway. Even then, I was lucky because I did not get in an accident on the causeway any of those four years.
Now, 20 years later, I moved back to the Island and am horrified at the driving on the causeway. I do not see high school students speeding though, I see work trucks and delivery trucks just plowing over it without any concern for safety. I and my parents separately have recently been passed by cars going over 70 mph.
One of my best friends just moved into the area around the marina, and I am so worried for her safety entering and leaving her home.
I am becoming frightened to go over the causeway, I cannot even imagine how the elderly feel. It is time we took a stand.
This is all I can do, write in and just hope the word gets to people that do not read the newspaper. For those that do read this, please go the speed limit for your own family and friends’ safety and to set an example for the other drivers. We all live on an island. Let’s slow down and enjoy it.
Kristin McKnight
St. Simons Island