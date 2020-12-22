Please respect the speed limit on the causeway. I beg you.

I grew up on St. Simons. I used to drive to and from Glynn Academy in high school. I remember the “mad dash” after school to get across the causeway. Even then, I was lucky because I did not get in an accident on the causeway any of those four years.

Now, 20 years later, I moved back to the Island and am horrified at the driving on the causeway. I do not see high school students speeding though, I see work trucks and delivery trucks just plowing over it without any concern for safety. I and my parents separately have recently been passed by cars going over 70 mph.

One of my best friends just moved into the area around the marina, and I am so worried for her safety entering and leaving her home.

I am becoming frightened to go over the causeway, I cannot even imagine how the elderly feel. It is time we took a stand.

This is all I can do, write in and just hope the word gets to people that do not read the newspaper. For those that do read this, please go the speed limit for your own family and friends’ safety and to set an example for the other drivers. We all live on an island. Let’s slow down and enjoy it.

Kristin McKnight

St. Simons Island

More from this section

+4
Loeffler makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Loeffler makes campaign stop in Brunswick

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., got a warm welcome Saturday in Brunswick where, a day earlier, a federal judge tossed out a suit challenging the votes of some who had moved from other states since the Nov. 3 election and voted in her runoff against Democrat Rafael Warnock.

+4
Bike giveaway attracts lines

Bike giveaway attracts lines

Pastor Mark Baker decided at the end of November to nix the traditional Christmas meal giveaway this year at Greater Works Ministry and focus on the youth.

Timeless, classic style at forefront of new store

Timeless, classic style at forefront of new store

Haberdashery is an old-fashioned word for a men’s clothing shop, but it’s the perfect fit for a new store in the Frederica North shopping center, on St. Simons Island, next to Brogen’s North. Bullington St. Simons recently opened there and is packed with stylish, but timeless, menswear, gift…