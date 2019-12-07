Support Wright Culpepper, volunteers and all who support FaithWorks Ministries. Caring for people and animals is quite a job. I commend those people.
I am bothered by the constant negative write-ups about Wright Culpepper, The Well and all the full page write-ups for the animal shelter. To my knowledge, FaithWorks has but one yearly fundraiser. I have no idea how many Humane Society fundraisers there are, including a formal ball.
How many homeless people have a 24-7 place to be housed and fed. I only know The Well takes care of those people in daylight hours. Animals have shelter, food and if needed, medical attention.
Those of you having such disdainful feelings to a godly man, Wright Culpepper and his works at The Well, work with him. Find out what happens to some who leave The Well. Wright’s program for the homeless is well worth the time spent getting facts. If only you would be tolerant and offer support, there could be a better Well someplace where everyone feels comfortable. Look at the distance from The Well to downtown businesses versus what is at both ends of Newcastle street.
I look forward to reading a reporter’s writings of some individuals who spent little time at The Well, thankful for and to Wright, his staff and volunteers. Thankful for you Wright.
Sylvia Hurd-Martin
St. Simons Island