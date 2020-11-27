Another presidential election has come and mostly gone. It appears the peons have outvoted the taxpayers once again. We simply have too many people living off the taxpayer in and out of the country, and not nearly enough taxpayers paying the bill.
The U.S. taxpayer pays the lion’s share of the United Nations fund, most of NATO’s funds, until recently the World Health Organization and who knows what else all at the expense of the U.S. taxpayer. All these funds are nothing more than giant welfare programs at the expense of the taxpayers and ever growing national debt.
A recent letter writer said the Trump administration was probably the most corrupt administration in modern times. I guess Lyndon Johnson was before your time. A couple of books you might want to look up — A Texan Looks at Lyndon, a Study in Illegitimate Power; or The Years of Lyndon Johnson, Means of Ascent.
Corruption you say. You might want to look at the national debt — over $26 trillion and still climbing. Like it or not, that is the legacy of the Democratic Party over the last half century, and sorry to say, Joe Biden as well.
Biden wants to repeal the Trump tax cuts. If he gets that accomplished, all of those that voted for him may get a nasty surprise. Instead of good jobs and prosperity, all the businesses that were moving back to the U.S. may just stay offshore and jobs will disappear faster than rats abandoning a sinking ship.
When will people learn there is no free lunch.
Ray E. Strode
Brunswick