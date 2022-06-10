I was dismayed to read your recent editorial, “County must do a better job of hiring consultants”.
So, the flaws in the zoning update are all the consultant TSW’s fault? Says who? The steering committee comprised exclusively of builders and contractors? The same committee that’s been the most vocal against the process from the very beginning?
First, the commissioners ignored calls to include a broader set of experts and perspectives on the committee. Then, predictably, committee members continued complaining about the zoning draft and everything in it — just as they had all along. And now, in article after article, The Brunswick News amplifies their voices, unchecked. As journalists, you surely know better than to run with only the loudest voices in the room.
Sure, there are some flaws with this zoning draft. It’s a draft, after all, but one informed by thousands of residents who provided feedback over the past two years. There are still plenty of good and important pieces in there that deserve balanced, thoughtful consideration.
Let’s not forget, the committee is exactly one meeting and only a few sections into this review. No one should be issuing blanket statements assigning blame or preemptively declaring this entire effort a waste of time — certainly not so early.That type of short-sighted thinking is a disservice to all of us who care about Glynn County’s future. Instead, let’s roll up our sleeves and actually do the hard work of working together to make our next zoning ordinance the best it can be.
Peter Carter
St. Simons Island