As a motorcycle rider for over 40 years, I’ve seen many conditions that add danger to a routine ride. A toll booth on the heavily trafficked causeway would most certainly do this, as well as reduce the number of riders who visit St. Simons Island all summer long.

Aside from opposing the toll booth, if it goes forward I suggest that all motorcycles and three-wheeled cycles (Spyders/trikes, not Slingshots) be allowed to pass through the transponder lane without a charge or even have a narrow by-pass lane for motorcycles. Imagine 20 or 30 bikes stopping individually to pay the toll. it would easily back up traffic and further cause risk. Additionally, if one person was in charge of paying for all the bikes, that too causes a traffic snarl that can last for 10 to 15 minutes.

There are too many accidents on the causeway already, don’t allow a toll booth to add to motorcycle fatalities.

Stephanie Cruwys

Brunswick

