It is a good thing for Glynn County that we have a forward-thinking commissioner in Peter Murphy. He realizes there is a shortfall for infrastructure revenue and is not afraid to proactively tackle the issue.
Infrastructure repairs are inevitable. Imagine 30 years ago if we’d had leaders who foresaw our current water-sewer issues. We would not have the troubled system that, according to the JWSC, needs upward of $150M in repairs to bring it to a proper operating condition. Murphy is anticipating future infrastructure costs and addressing them now instead of ignoring them and playing an expensive catch-up game in the future.
There are several ways to pay for these inevitable costs. County residents can bear the entire economic burden through increased taxes, whether SPLOST or through millage rate increases. Even non-homeowners would feel the pinch of a millage rate increase, since landlords would surely pass that cost to their renters. A SPLOST would likely affect all residents and is regressive.
Murphy’s toll proposal would keep county residents from bearing the entire bill and involve all who use our infrastructure to cover the cost. The Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates there were 3.2 million overnight visitors to the Golden Isles in 2018. It’s likely a significant number of those visitors used our causeway, roads, bike paths and other infrastructure and have contributed to their wear and tear.
I’m confident Commissioner Murphy is committed to keeping resident toll costs as low as possible.
Thomas Perambo
St. Simons Island