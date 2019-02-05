Mr. Murphy,
I’ve said many times before and will say it many more times — what are the water and sewer “impact fees” for? Exactly the issues you brought up. I’ve been a resident since 1978, and a general contractor still working. Where did all that money go?
Roads? No. Sewers? No. Water lines? Nope. Oh well, spend wherever you want, not what it’s intended for.
In 1978, my fees were about $1,700. I’ll bet it’s changed since then.
Seems if the county commissioners want it and it will generate tax money for the county, go for it.
The causeway equals more money to be spent improperly.
So here we are, left with a SPLOST. Why is that such a dirty word in Glynn County? At one time, Glynn County was the only county in Georgia that didn’t have a SPLOST for schools? Wonder why? Looks like it’s worked pretty well so far.
Why are one half of our political parties so against it? It was once estimated that visitors will pay approximately 1/3 of any sales tax. But we don’t want to make the tourists mad. Don’t they use the beaches, roads and so on?
But a toll reinstated on the “causeway” will magically solve all those problems. I think not.
Bob Galland
St. Simons Island