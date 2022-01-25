Research tells us a toll road is safer. The accident rate appears to be less. Opposition to tolling can be addressed with new methods and technology. Toll plaza congestion can be reduced via nonstop electronic toll collection. Fully automated toll roads are in operation today.
States can encourage enacting tolling by a gas tax rebate program.
We as a community might start a discussion modestly by applying for a permit to see what’s involved. I think some detailed research is necessary.
Anna Marie Dickerson
St. Simons Island