Peter Murphy has some good points about the proposed toll on the St. Simons causeway. Money for maintenance of Glynn County roads is derived from SPLOST, which has to be approved by voters and expires every so often.

Dr. Murphy rightfully uses this ephemeral nature of SPLOST as a justification for a permanent toll to fund road maintenance but ignores a more fundamental problem. That is, why would SPLOST funds be used for road maintenance in the first place?

Our county leaders know that maintenance of roads is a continual ongoing cost that needs consistent funding. SPLOST money is more appropriately used for one-time capital spending on “special” projects. Use it to build something, but not maintain it.

If our county leaders think that road maintenance is best funded by SPLOST money, I will support Dr. Murphy’s push for a new toll on the causeway.

Milton Schreiber

St. Simons Island

