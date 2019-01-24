I, like many people who live on St. Simons, worry about the growth that is being allowed to continue. Our roads are becoming a parking lot twice a day on most days.

I agree with Commissioner Murphy about a toll on the causeway. Not only can the revenue fix and repair our infrastructure, it could also be used to build another causeway for the folks on the middle and north end of the island.

It’s inevitable that it will have to be done if this out of control sprawl is allowed to continue, and the toll revenue will make everyone’s life better on St. Simons Island.

Lesley Gonzalez

St. Simons Island

