Don Mathews’ column in Wednesday’s Brunswick News about inflation was right on the money. He makes another accurate observation about corporate greed when it is blamed for inflation, stating that there were no corporations in the U.S. until after the Revolutionary War, and there was considerable inflation prior to that time in history.
Reminds me of the claims about climate warming, er, excuse me “climate change,” and blaming it on people like me who drive a Ford Expedition. There is also a problem with that theory. During the climate warming period from 1750 to 1900, when Glacier Bay in Alaska lost almost all its ice, there were no combustible engines to cause it nor any human emissions of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide. Inconvenient facts.