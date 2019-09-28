Remember the “good old days” when you felt in safe hands regardless of party affiliation? A president who was a loyal American, caring for the country and our people, willing to defend our culture, unapologetic about our successes and proud of our sacrifices.
European cultures have been betrayed by leaders enamored by globalism and committed to razing western culture to appease the Third World. These leaders have been very successful in convincing their native populations of the futility of procreating and the obligation to yield to Third World migration. Europe will be a nonentity by century’s end.
Elections are no longer just a “give and take” among Blue and Red. They have become battles to save the America most of us grew up in with decent schools teaching meaningful subjects, safe streets, an economy with jobs, home ownership, success on merit and an ever growing middle class.
Self-reliance vs mindless dependency, economic freedom vs government largesse, democracy vs socialism, law and order vs gang chaos seem to millions as fading values.
Western culture is the “shinning city on the hill,” a “city” many of our leaders and their UN despotic partners plan to loot and exterminate. The “climate con” and the UN Migration Pact are the twofold global programs to replace the 21st Century with the 17th Century.
Don’t be surprised to awake in the near future under a leader more aligned with Angela Merkel or Hugo Chavez than George Washington. Today’s politicians couldn’t even conceive a “Bill of Rights,” much less write one.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island