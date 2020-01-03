“Education is the most powerful weapon ... you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela.
“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking used when we created them.” – Albert Einstein.
Objectively reevaluating reality is vital in light of America’s tradition of self-determination and independent thinking. This reassessment shapes public opinion that can greatly influence key decisions having far-reaching consequences.
Consider the implications of these profoundly important, scientifically verified facts:
• The past decade is the hottest on record in the U.S.
• Heat-trapping atmospheric carbon is greater than it’s been in hundreds-of-thousands of years.
• Due to higher temperatures caused by the emissions of industrial civilization, there’s less ice on Earth than at any time since humans evolved.
• Biologists estimate that the current rate of species extinctions is a thousand times above average.
• Annual damage caused by extreme weather in recent years is more than double the long-term average.
Despite this stunning evidence, politically distorted views portray climate change as either a hoax or of remote relevance — a concern negligently delegated to future generations.
Accordingly, a fundamental question must be asked: Are Americans capable of comprehending and taking timely action in pursuit of their own self-interest?
It appears that decision-makers are deeply deluded by preoccupations with short-term objectives that generated these dire trends — dominated by profligate profitmaking — now driving humanity toward the brink of disaster.
Surely our methods for evaluating and guiding human use of Planet Earth must be fundamentally reformed if our species is to prevent an irreversible, self-destructive dystopia.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast