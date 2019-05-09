Many people in general, many of your readers, and most of your columnists engage in identity politics and denunciations or promotion of “-isms” to the point of disfunction. Disfunction, because these terms mean different things to different people.
Mr. Klonoski (your reader), your cartoonists, and Ms. Parker and Mr. Stossel (your columnists) , rant against “socialism” based on the old Soviet Union, Cuba, and Venezuela, as though these countries represent the highest point of socialist development.
What about Canada, Australia, France, the Scandinavian and other countries with major “socialist” programs resulting in high quality of life and achievement, better health care outcomes, much lower incidence of violence, and less materialistic, more egalitarian societies where people are generally happier? I am no card carrying commie but am happy to make use of our own “socialist” programs like Social Security and Medicare. Aren’t you?
Mr. Stossel totally mislead your readers in his May 3 analysis of the poor being “better off” as evidenced by one billion people being lifted from poverty in the last 30 years. What he didn’t mention is that nearly half of these were in the People’s Republic of China — and that this occurred in a socialist/communist hybrid free market economy. The number of people in “official poverty” (hhs.gov) in the USA is the highest it has ever been.
Let’s please get off the name calling, identity politics, and mindless generalizations, and focus on how we can proceed as a people.
Weston Johnston
St. Simons Island