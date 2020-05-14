Sunday was Mother’s Day and I was thinking of Ahmaud Arbery’s mother. She had this precious young man for 25 years. What an amazing mother she must have been to him to raise such a man as he was. My heart breaks for this family.
The hatred and ignorance that surround these circumstances are horrific. If we learn anything at all from this horrible tragedy, it is that we as a people must begin seeing each other from our hearts instead of our eyes. I pray for this family to begin to heal and that those responsible for this young man’s death be held to account.
Amy Walker
St. Simons Island