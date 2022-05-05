Republican candidates for the Georgia statehouse appeared in a recent community forum and I was struck by the inability of each to define what they most strongly opposed, the teaching of critical race theory.
According to the current top talking point of Republicans nationwide, CRT is inoculating White children with guilt and shame through classroom exposure to some historical truths.
It seems to me that one should understand an issue before supporting or opposing it. Still, they persisted, even though facts are widely available for those willing to learn. CRT is a sophisticated academic framework, currently taught only in law schools. It examines the role of systems and policies in perpetuating racism in the social, political and economic makeup of the country, rather than it being a matter of simple human bigotry.
The basic framework for CRT’s legal analysis was created more than 40 years ago by legal scholars. It challenged people to see how racism is embedded in government systems, intentionally creating disadvantages for people of color
For example, state and federal policies encouraged banks to “redline.” That is, deny persons of color loans to start businesses or purchase homes in predominately White neighborhoods. Inequitable application of the GI Bill was another example.
Those who rail against CRT (even where it isn’t being taught) say it labels White people as oppressors, persons of color as victims. Instead, it points to existing systems in government, media and commerce that have skewed reality to the detriment of us all.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick