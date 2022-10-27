Please remind your neighbors this isn’t your parents’ Republican Party of Eisenhower or Reagan. All too many hate America and are more comfortable with violence and hatred than voting.

Ask yourself if you’re more comfortable with chaos than law and order; more comfortable with social security, pensions and Medicare, or want to bring back county poor homes?

