Please remind your neighbors this isn’t your parents’ Republican Party of Eisenhower or Reagan. All too many hate America and are more comfortable with violence and hatred than voting.
Ask yourself if you’re more comfortable with chaos than law and order; more comfortable with social security, pensions and Medicare, or want to bring back county poor homes?
Six hundred-plus days ago, insurrectionists ransacked the U.S. Capitol and just months later 68% of House Republicans voted to finish the rioters’ job and make Trump a dictator.
Don’t be the proverbial dog who chased the car and then didn’t know what to do with it when he caught it.
Never forget this if you believe in freedom as you know it. It’s why many of us put on the fatigues to defend it. Don’t take that from us.