It’s that time of the year, when Medicare Advantage plans are heavily advertised in print and television. Most feature all the things they’ll do for you that Medicare doesn’t include, some even putting more money in your monthly Social Security benefit. Advantage plans are offered by insurance companies with a contract with Medicare and are businesses trying to make a profit. Profits are improved when expenses are reduced.
On several occasions recently, conversations with acquaintances mentioned a family member’s costly testing or treatment for a serious medical situation being delayed because their insurance wouldn’t approve it. When I asked my doctor about it, the response was “Stay with Medicare. All I do is argue with insurance companies.” Before you make a call to “check your zip code”, ask your doctor the same question I did.