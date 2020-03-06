What silliness! To offer adding more exceptions to the rules by which we conduct interstate, national and international business is a fool’s folly — “I know what time it is in Virginia, but what time is it in Georgia this month?”

And to what purpose? To make some people happier and undoubtedly make others less happy? Maybe we should let time zones be decided by each individual household and business. Not to mention the added expense and time delay to apply such a change to schedules in the transportation industry, just to name one.

This would send otherwise productive time and energy right down the drain. All in the face of real and significant threats to our Republic. Wow.

Tom O’Connor

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.