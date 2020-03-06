What silliness! To offer adding more exceptions to the rules by which we conduct interstate, national and international business is a fool’s folly — “I know what time it is in Virginia, but what time is it in Georgia this month?”
And to what purpose? To make some people happier and undoubtedly make others less happy? Maybe we should let time zones be decided by each individual household and business. Not to mention the added expense and time delay to apply such a change to schedules in the transportation industry, just to name one.
This would send otherwise productive time and energy right down the drain. All in the face of real and significant threats to our Republic. Wow.
Tom O’Connor
St. Simons Island