In just over six months Biden’s tenuous tenure has seen actions and events unfold that would have been inconceivable last year. We are engulfed in a maelstrom of government corruption, incompetence and malicious intrigue. I have to credit my son for pointing out that much of what has, and is, transpiring is intentional. It’s more than plausible.
Carrying on Obama’s objective to weaken the U.S. in the eyes of the world, Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal has irreparably humiliated and weakened this nation. Acquiescing to terrorists by tucking our tails and leaving Americans behind along with billions worth of weaponry are acts of cowardice and treason that have emboldened China, Russia and North Korea, and put Israel in jeopardy. With Biden clearly “out to lunch” and others nefariously pulling his strings, the back-up team of Kamala and Pelosi are train wrecks.
Border catastrophe, nation-bankrupting levels of spending, dangerous democratic legislation, supply chain disruptions, vaccine mandates with threats to bankrupt businesses with each unjabbed employee, hidden vaccination dangers, runaway inflation and the list goes on. There is no accountability or ramifications for anything or anyone in this government.
Whether or not a realignment of the worlds superpowers is unfolding remains to be seen. This government continues to push the lie of Critical Race Theory, thereby inciting racial violence. Americans, left and right, are disgusted and furious. Football stadiums with thousands chanting ‘expletive Joe Biden’ are a microcosm of a plurality of Americans.
Hang on tighter Skippy, this ride is far from over.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick