IIt is disappointing that Glynn County Commissioners and The Brunswick News, among others, are advancing the false narrative that our community cares about protecting right whales and other wildlife — even as our leaders’ decisions demonstrate that isn’t really true.

Yes, there are many people working very hard to protect our wildlife. But increasingly, we’re electing leaders who make ill-informed decisions that work against those efforts.

