IIt is disappointing that Glynn County Commissioners and The Brunswick News, among others, are advancing the false narrative that our community cares about protecting right whales and other wildlife — even as our leaders’ decisions demonstrate that isn’t really true.
Yes, there are many people working very hard to protect our wildlife. But increasingly, we’re electing leaders who make ill-informed decisions that work against those efforts.
Take NOAA’s efforts to protect critically endangered right whales from vessel strikes. Their proposed regulations are based on best available science and limited in when, where, and to what vessels they apply.
There’s room for improvement, and we encourage decision-makers to provide the constructive feedback NOAA needs to finalize its rule. But by passing its resolution in opposition, the commissioners not only ignored the opportunity to consult with local DNR biologists, they did nothing to advance balanced, Georgia-specific solutions. Similarly, your editorial misrepresented NOAA’s proposal and the science behind it.
Before continuing conversations with NOAA, it’s imperative that our federal elected officials first hear from the local experts who know our whales best. Your coverage would benefit from their perspectives as well. Because here’s the truth: There will never be a convenient time to save right whales. We must choose to act anyway. Otherwise, when our children read about right whales in history books, they will know another truth: That our community celebrated these animals with words but not in actions. And when given the chance to save them, we decided it was too much work.